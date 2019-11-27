Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Balochistan University bans all ‘political activities’ on campus

4 mins ago
Photo: Online

The University of Balochistan banned on Tuesday all political activities and gatherings on the varsity’s campus.

A notification by the governor secretariat ordered the university’s chancellor to “stop all political activities and not to allow any political gatherings in the university campus”.

The action was taken in “order to avoid disruption in the conductive environment of teaching and learning”. The governor has ordered the university chancellor and management to strictly follow the orders.

The notification has been issued three days before the Student Solidarity March that will be taking place across the country on November 29. The march demands better education and a fair academic environment. One of its most important demands is the abolishment of  the rule binding students not to take part in on campus politics.

This is the latest in a series of events that has put the varsity in the spotlight.

In October 2019, students claimed that CCTV footage was being used by the university admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the students’ activities.

After widespread criticism, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, the former vice-chancellor of the university, stepped down from his post until the Federal Investigation Agency completes its inquiry.

Following the harassment issue, the university made it compulsory for students to wear uniforms as a ‘measure to curb harassment’.

The Balochistan High Court chief justice had instructed the university administration to make uniforms compulsory for students.

