Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Quetta schools don’t want teachers to sit while they teach  

1 hour ago
 
Quetta schools don’t want teachers to sit while they teach  
Photo: AFP

Quetta’s education department wants teachers to stand, and not use their mobile phones while they are teaching in the classroom. 

A notification was issued on Monday to all schools in the city, barring teachers to sit on chairs or use their cell phones during class.

The move came after Balochistan secondary education department secretary, along with district education officer visited various schools on September 5.

In their visit, they observed that teachers did not have a serious attitude towards educating students and were more involved in their phones, using WhatsApp, Facebook and messaging.

All principals and headmasters were instructed to not provide chairs or tables to teachers and to keep an eye on the people who are violating the government’s orders.

The government said the strict orders were imposed to improve the quality of education and said action will be taken against those who do not abide by them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Quetta schools
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
teachers, schools, Quetta, restriction, chairs, tables, mobile phones, discipline, Quetta education department,
 
MOST READ
Social media outrage as PTI leader buys burqas for students
Social media outrage as PTI leader buys burqas for students
Quetta schools don’t want teachers to sit while they teach...
Quetta schools don’t want teachers to sit while they teach  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.