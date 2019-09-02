Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Education

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NTS exam for teachers postponed after paper leak

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The National Testing Service exam for teaching posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was leaked via WhatsApp on Monday, leading to it being postponed.

Tests were conducted across the province for 8,363 secondary school teacher vacancies.

As soon as the test paper went viral on WhatsApp, a video of candidates openly cheating during the paper followed.

Taking notice of allegations about the paper leak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash postponed the tests in Karak and Swabi. He will announce the new test dates soon.

The government has also set up a committee to investigate the incident.

