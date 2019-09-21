Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Kasur students forced to study outside due to classroom shortage

In Kasur’s Kacha Pakka village, over 1,000 students are forced to study under the sun as their school building does not have enough classrooms.

The Government Girls High School, built in 1999, is in a neglected state. With only five classrooms, the students from Grade 1 to Grade 10 take turns sitting inside the school building.

The students’ voices overlap when they study and the extreme weather conditions make it difficult to concentrate on learning. “Children fall ill all the time due to the hot weather,” a teacher said.

“Although there are trees planted outside, studying with no fans is miserable,” one student said. Children hope every day that more classrooms will be built and they will be able to study comfortably.

The government has taken no action to improve the state of the school building. The students complain that no uniforms are provided to them and villagers have to pool in money to buy them.

People of the area decided to build the school on their own, but their efforts went in vain due to lack of funds.

