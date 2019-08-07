No admission tests for nursery schools, says Shehzad Roy

The requirement of admission tests in nursery schools will soon be removed, says Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy, who is also a member of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority.

“A kid that age should not be required to face any admission test,” Roy tweeted on Tuesday. “Soon, the trauma faced by kids and parents for admissions to nursery classes would be over.”

This applies to top private schools too, he said. A proposal would be presented soon on how to make the admissions process stress free for parents and children, he added.

As member of the regulatory body on private schools,Iam proud to share that soon the trauma faced by kids&parents for admissions to nursery class would be over.A kid of that age should not be required to face any admission test. This will be binding for all top private schools too — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 6, 2019

We are working with experienced educators like Mr Shahpur Jamal on how to make the admissions process stress free for parents and children.

We hope to have an implementable proposal soon! https://t.co/cBCoGNk6hB — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 6, 2019

However, Private Schools Association Chairperson Haider Ali says there was never a “condition of admission tests for nursery schools”, adding that “Shehzad Roy sahib is mistaken”.

Ali explained that children appearing for nursery school admissions don’t have to give a test per se, but are only “observed”. He says nursery schools only check if the child is able to hold a pencil, speak a few proper words and meet the age requirement.

He says applications get rejected due to limited seats, children not meeting the age requirement and parents not being compatible with the school administration.

Roy received appreciation for his post and most people said the move is necessary. However, some people highlighted that the real interview is of the child’s parents.

“Nursery students are only given a book where they have to identify pictures, the real interview is of parents. How well qualified they are, how fluent in English, where they are employed and so on,” one person wrote.

Ali said interviewing parents is necessary to check if they can afford to pay the school fees or not. He said it is the school’s right to get to know the parents beforehand.

He did, however, claim that there is no requirement of a formal test for pre-primary education.

