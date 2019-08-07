Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
No admission tests for nursery schools, says Shehzad Roy

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The requirement of admission tests in nursery schools will soon be removed, says Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy, who is also a member of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority.

“A kid that age should not be required to face any admission test,” Roy tweeted on Tuesday. “Soon, the trauma faced by kids and parents for admissions to nursery classes would be over.”

This applies to top private schools too, he said. A proposal would be presented soon on how to make the admissions process stress free for parents and children, he added.

However, Private Schools Association Chairperson Haider Ali says there was never a “condition of admission tests for nursery schools”, adding that “Shehzad Roy sahib is mistaken”.

Ali explained that children appearing for nursery school admissions don’t have to give a test per se, but are only “observed”. He says nursery schools only check if the child is able to hold a pencil, speak a few proper words and meet the age requirement.

He says applications get rejected due to limited seats, children not meeting the age requirement and parents not being compatible with the school administration.

Roy received appreciation for his post and most people said the move is necessary. However, some people highlighted that the real interview is of the child’s parents.

“Nursery students are only given a book where they have to identify pictures, the real interview is of parents. How well qualified they are, how fluent in English, where they are employed and so on,” one person wrote.

Ali said interviewing parents is necessary to check if they can afford to pay the school fees or not. He said it is the school’s right to get to know the parents beforehand.

He did, however, claim that there is no requirement of a formal test for pre-primary education.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
admission test school
 
Turbat’s first ever Kech summer camp
Truck driver’s daughter scores highest marks in Punjab University history
Turbat students triumph at first ever Kech summer camp
Turbat's first ever Kech summer camp
