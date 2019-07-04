Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Education

University students aim for the skies in remote-controlled plane competition

20 mins ago
 

 

Propellair is a one-week event organized by NED University students. Fifteen teams from various Pakistani universities, including NUST, UET and DHA Suffa, will be competing against each other using remote controlled planes.

The opening ceremony was on July 1 where the participants exhibited their 3D aircrafts.

The main flying event will be on July 7. High profile guests from the navy, Civil Aviation Authority and air force are expected to attend the main event on Sunday.

NED student Adil Yaqoob appeared on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday and explained that there will be two rounds. In the first round the planes will perform specific aerial maneuvers. The second round will be followed by remote controlled planes carrying payloads, which will be dropped on different targets.

Rida Wadood, event executive, who also appeared on Naya Din, said that it takes almost three months for participants to build a 3D aircraft. Teams are formed and each person has a particular job: some people are technicians while others handle the finances. Since the planes are created on a professional level, trained pilots will be controlling the 3D aircraft to avoid any hazards, she said.

Special permission was taken from the CAA for the competition.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
