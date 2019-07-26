Students create an app to track your child’s school progress

Coach App updates parents before it's too late

The app developers, Hubab and Farooq, told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Friday that the aim behind the ‘Coach App’ was to bridge the gap between the educational institution, teachers and parents. “We wanted to incorporate technology into education,” said Hubab.He explained that “the thing is parents are informed of their kids’ progress after months or even after the end of the final examinations but at that time the damage has already been done. If the parent knew that their kids had been performing badly all those months, they would have worked on the trouble areas.”This application will give parents a timely update on their kids' school performance in order to provide quality education. The developers believe that the application will play an important part in the upbringing of the next generation.“The application credentials will be given to the parents by the school while the application will be connected with the school’s SMS service,” explained Hubab. “In terms of security concerns, this app is also very helpful, since whenever your kid reaches school a notification will be sent to the parents.”The application will also be providing an average score of the class to compare and help you evaluate the teacher, he explained.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram