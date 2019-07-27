Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Education

Punjab primary students will now be learning in Urdu

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Saturday that the province will use Urdu as a medium of instruction in primary schools from March 2020.

English will only be taught as a second language in schools. He believes that since all the schools are English medium, students don’t learn Urdu well enough.

The Punjab CM took to Twitter and said that teachers’ and students’ time is wasted translating English chapters instead of comprehending because of which the students fail to learn anything new.

Related: Students create an app to track your child’s school progress

Buzdar also remarked that a survey – with the help of teachers, parents and students – was conducted in 22 districts of Punjab, and over 85% answers in every category favoured Urdu instead of English as a medium of instruction.

RELATED STORIES
 

'Learning in English is stifling our children's education and creativity'
Students create an app to track your child's school progress
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Punjab primary students will now be learning in Urdu
