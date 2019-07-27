Punjab primary students will now be learning in Urdu

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Saturday that the province will use Urdu as a medium of instruction in primary schools from March 2020.

English will only be taught as a second language in schools. He believes that since all the schools are English medium, students don’t learn Urdu well enough.

The Punjab CM took to Twitter and said that teachers’ and students’ time is wasted translating English chapters instead of comprehending because of which the students fail to learn anything new.

پرائمری سطح پر ذریعہ تعلیم (Medium of Instruction) انگلش ہونے کی وجہ سے اساتذہ اور بچوں کا سارا وقت مضمون کو سمجھنے کی بجائے ترجمہ کرنے میں صرف ہو جاتا ہے اور بچے کچھ نیا سیکھ نہیں پاتے اگلے تعلیمی سال (مارچ 2020) سے پنجاب کے پرائمری سکولوں میں ذریعہ تعلیم اردو کر دیا جائے گا pic.twitter.com/yzXSyz0YHH — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) July 27, 2019

Buzdar also remarked that a survey – with the help of teachers, parents and students – was conducted in 22 districts of Punjab, and over 85% answers in every category favoured Urdu instead of English as a medium of instruction.

