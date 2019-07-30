Charity school a ray of hope for Karachi’s street children

Darul Mustafa Islamic School in Karachi is working to educate poor children and has given them a ray of hope.

SAMAA TV’s Kiran Aftab visited the school and spoke to the principal and pupils. “Our goal is to form an educated, literate society. We are more focused on the people coming from the unaddressed segments,” the school principal said.

“According to surveys, 65% of Pakistan’s children do not go to school. We intend to do whatever we can do for them,” he said. He said a majority of students they had were “street children or underage labourers”.

Mohammad Farooq, one of the students at the school, said he was enrolled two years ago. Previously, Farooq would go along with his father to work as a labourer.

Another student, Salman, whose paintings decorated almost every wall of the school building, said he could not paint before getting admitted to school. “Now I study and paint as well,” he said proudly. Salman would also help his father with labour work prior to joining the school.

SAMAA TV also spoke to the first student to get enrolled at the school. The 9th grader said he used to patch punctured tires, but then got admitted to the school.

He now attends the school from 8am to 2:30pm, and then heads to works at a tire shop.

The charity-run school has become a ray of hope for these children, who until a couple of years ago had no means to educate themselves. But they are now determined to learn and contribute towards society.