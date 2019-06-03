Seminary teacher arrested for beating students in Toba Tek Singh

A seminary teacher was arrested on Monday for beating up students in Toba Tek Singh’s Gojra.

A video went viral in which the teacher was seen beating up children who could not memorize their lessons. The teacher has been identified as Qari Mushtaq and is from Peoples Colony.

The police arrested the teacher and registered a case against him.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has asked the Gojra DPO to submit a report within 24 hours.

The video of the abuse has left many people horrified. Islam does not allow the abuse of children, one person told SAMAA TV.

Social media users also condemned the incident and said parents should be careful whom they trust with their children. Another user said that strict policy and its implementation is instantly needed to reform seminaries.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.