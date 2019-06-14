Mirpurkhas students sign petition for university

More than 50,000 students of Mirpurkhas have signed a petition to demand a university as they believe the existing one does not offer enough courses.

“We have been struggling to get a university in Mirpurkhas from three years,” activist Nasir Iqbal said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Friday. “There is just one university, Sindh University Campus Mirpurkhas, which offers outdated courses, which do not interest students.”

Iqbal and hundreds of other youngsters started a campaign called GiveUniversityToMirpurkhas to appeal to the government to build a proper university.

“We have even written letters to the Sindh governor and other officials,” Iqbal added.

They went to every house in the city to gather support. “More than 50,000 people have signed, which includes teachers, students, activists and MPAs, and government officials,” he added.

Iqbal said no work is being done in the city to promote education and that 1.6m youngsters did not have a chance to get a proper education.

