British Council inaugurates Digital Library Wall at Quetta university

The British Council inaugurated its first ever Digital Library Wall at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

The wall was inaugurated as part of a visit by the Council’s director for Sindh and Balochistan, Michael Houlgate, on June 25 and June 26.

“The British Council aims to keep playing its role as a bridge between the people of Pakistan and the UK by making cultural relations and educational opportunities more accessible. We will work closely with the academia, institutions, civil society, and the government to help the youth of Balochistan realize their full potential,” said Houlgate.

The Digital Library Wall is a collection of digital books, reports, podcasts and learning materials that can be accessed remotely. It is an effort to broaden accessibility of educational opportunities, knowledge sharing and nurturing learning and development in Balochistan through high quality content from the UK and across the globe.

The digital library walls are illustrated wallpapers with active QR codes that link your phone or tablet to a variety of UK content including audio books, e-books, e-journals, videos, reports, and IELTS-related material.

During the visit, Houlgate also met Balochistan Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Yasinzai, adviser to the chief minister for secondary education and Secondary Education Department Secretary Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, and Culture and Tourism Secretary Zafar Ali Buledi.

The British Council also signed MoUs with BUITEMS and the University of Balochistan to implement its Active Citizens Programme. Till date, the programme in Pakistan has engaged 7,000 Active Citizens from 22 universities across Pakistan. The collaboration with universities engages undergraduate students for Active Citizens courses, promoting community cohesion and capacity building of young leaders for civic engagement and volunteering by imparting skills such as cross-cultural communication and intercultural dialogue.

Houlgate also met members of the Young Parliamentarians Association and British Alumni Association Pakistan (Quetta Chapter). He also visited the Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) Sandeman and Quaid-e-Azam Library (formerly Sandeman Library).

