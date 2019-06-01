567 candidates pass the 2018 CSS exam

The Federal Public Service Commission has announced the results of the 2018 CSS examination.

A total of 567 candidates passed the exam, of which 281 were recommended by the commission for appointment to BS-17 posts in the federal government.

You can check the final list of candidates here. A total of 11,887 candidates appeared for its written exam and 569 passed it. Only two candidates did not pass the oral exam (viva voce).

There are 355 men and 212 women among the 567 successful candidates. The pass percentage of the exam was 4.77%.

Successful candidates are supposed to contact the section officer of the establishment division in Islamabad.

