HOME > Education

567 candidates pass the 2018 CSS exam

2 hours ago

The Federal Public Service Commission has announced the results of the 2018 CSS examination.

A total of 567 candidates passed the exam, of which 281 were recommended by the commission for appointment to BS-17 posts in the federal government.

You can check the final list of candidates here. A total of 11,887 candidates appeared for its written exam and 569 passed it. Only two candidates did not pass the oral exam (viva voce).

Related: FIA busts intercity group of govt officers involved in leaking the CSS exam paper

There are 355 men and 212 women among the 567 successful candidates. The pass percentage of the exam was 4.77%.

Successful candidates are supposed to contact the section officer of the establishment division in Islamabad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
css exam


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
css, fpsc, exam results, css results
 
MOST READ
O and A Level students have exams on Eid
O and A Level students have exams on Eid
Summer vacations start tomorrow in Punjab
Summer vacations start tomorrow in Punjab
567 candidates pass the 2018 CSS exam
567 candidates pass the 2018 CSS exam
KP teachers barred from using social media to 'defame' colleagues
KP teachers barred from using social media to ‘defame’ colleagues
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.