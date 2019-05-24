Student ‘threatens’ teacher for an A grade at Faisalabad college

Other teachers had to intervene

Wasim Nawaz has been accused of threatening his professor after being denied an A grade. CCTV footage of him creating a fuss outside his teacher's office surfaced recently.Dr Salma Umber, his professor, said that Nawaz wanted an A grade. When she refused, he shouted and threatened her."How could I have given him an A grade? I can only approve what the external examiner has graded," she said. "He would have attacked me if other faculty members hadn't come in when they did," she added.The teacher has informed the administration of these events and requested security by writing to the vice chancellor."I don't have any problem with the teacher. I would never threaten a woman, that too my teacher," said Nawaz. He claimed that he went to GC University after five months. "I was at the clerk's office when I greeted her, she never greeted me back. That's all I remember happening that day," he said.