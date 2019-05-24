HOME > Education

Student ‘threatens’ teacher for an A grade at Faisalabad college

21 mins ago

Other teachers had to intervene





An MPhil student at the Government College (GC) University Faisalabad lost his temper, allegedly for not being given his desired grade.

Wasim Nawaz has been accused of threatening his professor after being denied an A grade. CCTV footage of him creating a fuss outside his teacher’s office surfaced recently.

Dr Salma Umber, his professor, said that Nawaz wanted an A grade. When she refused, he shouted and threatened her.

“How could I have given him an A grade? I can only approve what the external examiner has graded,” she said. “He would have attacked me if other faculty members hadn’t come in when they did,” she added.

Related: Two Karachi university teachers accused of harassing students 

The teacher has informed the administration of these events and requested security by writing to the vice chancellor.

“I don’t have any problem with the teacher. I would never threaten a woman, that too my teacher,” said Nawaz. He claimed that he went to GC University after five months. “I was at the clerk’s office when I greeted her, she never greeted me back. That’s all I remember happening that day,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Faisalabad GC College


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, GC College Faisalabad, Student, student threatens teacher, Mphil
 
MOST READ
Private colleges have to offer house jobs to graduates: SC
Private colleges have to offer house jobs to graduates: SC
Student ‘threatens’ teacher for an A grade at Faisalabad college
Student ‘threatens’ teacher for an A grade at Faisalabad college
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.