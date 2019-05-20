Private colleges have to offer house jobs to graduates: SC

A Supreme Court judge has said that private medical colleges have to offer house jobs to medical graduates.

The colleges will be closed if they fail to offer house jobs to students, said Justice Azmat Saeed.

A three-member bench, comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard on Monday a case pertaining to house jobs at private colleges.

Justice Ahsan said that students have to do their house jobs before they can become doctors.

The private colleges’ lawyer said that they don’t have enough funds to pay salaries to the young doctors. Public hospitals pay Rs60,000 to Rs80,000 per month. “We have limited resources and can’t pay doctors such amount,” he said. He remarked that the court has already fixed their income.

Related: SC bars admissions in private medical colleges across Pakistan

“If colleges are bound to give doctors a house job, then they shouldn’t be bound to pay the fixed income,” he argued.

The court asked for the details of the hospitals affiliated with colleges and the names of students currently enrolled.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has been issued a notice to review the matter. The case has been adjourned until after Ramazan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram