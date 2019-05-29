O and A Level students have exams on Eid

While others will enjoy savaiyan and mithai after Eid prayers, O and A Level students will be spending a major chunk of their day inside an examination hall this year.

Much to the dismay of students and parents, Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) has scheduled O and A Level papers on all three days of Eidul Fitr. Around 55,000 students will be appearing for the exams in Pakistan.

“It’s really hard to fast, then go for taraweeh and study for exams. Having exams on Eid will be affecting our grades as well,” said a student.

Apart from missing out on the early morning Eid fervour, many students will not even be able to offer Eid prayers. “We have to be at the examination centre by 8:30am. Of course, we will not be able to offer Eid prayers,” said another student.

“CIE exams are conducted across the world on the same day, therefore once a date has been set, there is no room for change,” said Sindh’s Director-General of Privately Managed Institutions and Inspection Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui.

But parents aren’t happy with this. They say Muslims make up a large chunk of the students sitting for the exams and the CIE should have taken their religious festivals into consideration when setting exam dates.

