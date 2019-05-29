KP teachers barred from using social media to ‘defame’ colleagues

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Higher Education has banned all faculty members from using social media to control the spread of “negative propaganda”, a notification issued on Monday said.

It warned principals and all staff members of colleges from using Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp for “baseless allegations and defamation of opponents”.

The department discourages online activity that damages ethical values and peaceful co-existence and creates conflict between colleges.

Official documents and college records have been prohibited from being shared on social media. Submitting application and appeals to the higher authorities have been barred too as they violate official hierarchy and rules of business.

The authorities will monitor the social media accounts of faculty members, especially Facebook posts, images, comments, and likes.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the policy under the E&D Rules 2011 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

