HOME > Education

KP teachers barred from using social media to ‘defame’ colleagues

2 hours ago

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Higher Education has banned all faculty members from using social media to control the spread of “negative propaganda”, a notification issued on Monday said.

It warned principals and all staff members of colleges from using Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp for “baseless allegations and defamation of opponents”.

The department discourages online activity that damages ethical values and peaceful co-existence and creates conflict between colleges.

Related: Student ‘threatens’ teacher for an A grade at Faisalabad college

Official documents and college records have been prohibited from being shared on social media. Submitting application and appeals to the higher authorities have been barred too as they violate official hierarchy and rules of business.

The authorities will monitor the social media accounts of faculty members, especially Facebook posts, images, comments, and likes.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the policy under the E&D Rules 2011 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
khyber pakhtunkhwa social media


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
faculty members, KP, education, teachers, social media, negative propaganda
 
MOST READ
Student ‘threatens’ teacher for an A grade at Faisalabad college
Student ‘threatens’ teacher for an A grade at Faisalabad college
O and A Level students have exams on Eid
O and A Level students have exams on Eid
KP teachers barred from using social media to 'defame' colleagues
KP teachers barred from using social media to ‘defame’ colleagues
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.