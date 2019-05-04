Karachi University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan passes away

Karachi University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan passed away early Saturday.

He was admitted to a hospital Friday night after suffering a heart attack and passed away at the hospital.

A representative of the university confirmed his death.

Dr Khan was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Karachi’s largest university on January 23, 2017 for a term of four years. He was the 17th person to serve on that position.

A botanist, Dr Khan was a recipient of the Sitara-e-Imitiaz as well as the Distinguished Professor of the Year award. He completed his undergraduate education in botany as well as a master’s in plant physiology from the varsity and went on to complete his PhD in physiological ecology at Ohio University. In 2010 he completed his doctorate in Botany at Karachi University.

He had 40 years of experience in teaching and research. He was also a visiting professor at several American and European universities.

