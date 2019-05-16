Government cuts number of scholarships in Punjab

The Higher Education Commission and Punjab Educational Endowment Fund have decreased the number of scholarships they’re giving to students in Punjab.

They have ended the Chief Minister Merit Scholarship and reduced the number of PEEF scholarships from 884 to 52. HEC scholarships have been decreased from 601 to 157.

More than 2,000 students of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad were affected with the scholarship cuts.

Related: PhD scholars can now use HEC’s new job portal

“We work hard to get these scholarships, but now our hard work is of no use,” a UAF student says. He said he was shortlisted for the scholarship twice but was not awarded any financial aid.

UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has asked charitable organizations to help the students. “We will face many problems with the reduction in scholarships. We request charitable organizations to give us funds so that we can continue giving scholarships to students,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: