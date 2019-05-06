HOME > Education

Dr Nasir Salman appointed acting Karachi University VC

4 hours ago

Prof Dr Nasir Salman has been appointed acting vice-chancellor of Karachi University.

He is taking charge following the death of Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Ajmal Khan on May 3.

Dr Salman is a professor in the special education department. He will be the acting VC until the chief minister decides on a replacement.

“At any time when the office of the vice-chancellor is vacant or the vice-chancellor is absent or is unable to perform the functions of his office…the CM shall make such arrangements for the performance of the duties of the vice-chancellor as he may deem fit,” reads Section 13(2) of the University of Karachi Act, 1972.

The registrar office will look after day to day administrative affairs until the CM decides a permanent replacement, read a notification.

