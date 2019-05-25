25 students commit suicide after Indian board mistakenly failed them

Twenty-five students committed suicide in India after the Board of Intermediate Education Telangana failed them.

About 328,000 of 970,000 students failed the state board’s exam held in March 2019, NDTV reported.

But some of the grades were the result of mistakes made by examiners. One student got zero marks but after a recount their score became 99.

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman is on a hunger strike to exert pressure on the judicial authorities to investigate the alleged scam.

“We are demanding a judicial probe into this. This is not just mismanagement, this is a huge scam. The company that was given the contact for end-to-end technical support was simply not qualified to handle the future of 970,000 children,” Laxman told NDTV.

Activists said that those correcting papers should not check more than 30 papers a day, but it was found that they were marking 100 papers every day.

