Forty students are currently enrolled in the school.Principal Sadia, who had laid the foundation of the school with cooperation of private organizations, plans on expanding the institute when more students take admission.“We will get jobs after acquiring education so that we can play our role in developing the country,” one transgender said.The classes are held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Students are prepared to give their matric exams within two years.Technical education including beautician and cooking courses is also provided by the school.The school also provides pick and drop facilities as well.“We are also a part of the society and are extremely pleased that work is being done for the benefit of our community,” another transgender said.

Story first published: 11th May 2018