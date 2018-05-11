Transgenders school in Faisalabad provides free education, technical training

May 11, 2018
Abdul Ahad




The first transgender school has opened in Faisalabad and it provides free education and technical training to its students.

Forty students are currently enrolled in the school.

Principal Sadia, who had laid the foundation of the school with cooperation of private organizations, plans on expanding the institute when more students take admission.

“We will get jobs after acquiring education so that we can play our role in developing the country,” one transgender said.

The classes are held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Students are prepared to give their matric exams within two years.

Technical education including beautician and cooking courses is also provided by the school.

The school also provides pick and drop facilities as well.

“We are also a part of the society and are extremely pleased that work is being done for the benefit of our community,” another transgender said.
Published in Culture, Education, Pakistan

Story first published: 11th May 2018

 

See Also

The challenge of growing plants in space

May 11, 2018 10:54 am

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

May 8, 2018 8:49 pm

Back to school for Thailand’s elderly

May 8, 2018 6:39 pm

PML-N Faisalabad VC thrashes woman, police looks on helplessly

May 3, 2018 5:55 pm

On her wheels: Dera Ghazi Khan teacher travels 28 km for teaching

May 3, 2018 1:22 pm

Bus carrying PTI workers overturns in Faisalabad, 25 injured

April 29, 2018 5:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 11 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.