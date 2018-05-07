Summer vacations come early for schoolchildren in Sindh

May 7, 2018
Sonia Shehzad

 

Pakistani schoolchildren hold on to rails as they travel on a school van in Karachi on October 31, 2012. Photo: AFP

Recent bouts of intense weather have proven to be a blessing in disguise for schoolchildren in Sindh.

Summer vacations are expected begin on May 14 this year, as opposed to June.

Generally, summer break is through June and July, with schools reopening from August 1 or later. This year, summer vacations will be from May 14 till July 16 because of the heat, said the education secretary.

Children said they were happy because of the early summer break. Parents said they will be relieved of dropping and picking their children to and from school during the month of Ramazan thanks to the early break.

Published in Education, Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

