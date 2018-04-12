Withdraw school-based policy or face Bani Gala protest: Dir teachers warn KP govt

By Zahid Jan

LOWER DIR: Dozens of government-run school teachers held a protest in Lower Dir on Thursday, calling for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw its school-based policy and timescale.

“If the government doesn’t retract its school-based policy, we will boycott classes and exam duties,” Muhammad Dawood, one of the demonstrators, representing Teachers Grand Alliance told SAMAA.

“In the next stage, we will stage a protest sit-in at Bani Gala on April 17,” Dawood said.

Bani Gala is the Islamabad residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan, whose party is leading a coalition-government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Under the school-based policy, there is complete ban on the transfer of a teacher from the time of his/her posting till retirement,” he said, adding that this was an inhuman act.

He also slammed the provincial government for violating an agreement it had made with teacher bodies on the issue of timescale.

“Under the agreement, the government was supposed to upgrade teacher’s scale by one point after every five years. However, when the policy was announced, timescale was increased to eight years,” he said.

“Our demand is to now bring the timescale down to four years now” added Mr Dawood.

