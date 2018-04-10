National conference on mathematics begins

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

SARGODHA: The two-day national conference on mathematics and applications began at University of Sargodha (UOS).

The conference is being held with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The main purpose of the conference on Mathematics is to bring along scholars, engineers, researchers, scientists, and practitioners across the globe in order to present and exchange ideas on ongoing researches on this particular field of Mathematics.

Renowned research scholars and researchers across the country including Dr. Sarwar Jahan from Karachi University, Dr. Mujahid Abbas from GC University Lahore, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa from Islamia
University Bahawalpur, Dr. Khalid Saifullah from BZU Multan, Dr.Irfan Ali from Model College Islamabad and other put the event in limelight by sharing ideas of recent tendencies in research.

Dean faculty of science and technology Dr. Nazra Sultana said the role of mathematics in the society was not only growing, but also increasingly done by machines.

This will have an impact on both future job requirements and on the mathematics one would need to understand one’s world, she added. – APP


Published in Education

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sargodha men impersonating army official arrested

April 3, 2018 5:37 pm

Peshawar’s very own ‘Einstein’ introduces 13 new mathematics formulas

March 9, 2018 1:24 pm

Unofficial results: PMLN-backed Yasir Sindhu wins PP-30

March 4, 2018 10:20 pm

Voting underway for PP-30 Sargodha by-election

March 4, 2018 2:11 pm

Maryam Nawaz guarantees PML-N victory in 2018 elections

February 24, 2018 4:03 pm

Another girl found dead after sexual assault in Punjab

January 11, 2018 9:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.