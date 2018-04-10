National conference on mathematics begins

SARGODHA: The two-day national conference on mathematics and applications began at University of Sargodha (UOS).

The conference is being held with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The main purpose of the conference on Mathematics is to bring along scholars, engineers, researchers, scientists, and practitioners across the globe in order to present and exchange ideas on ongoing researches on this particular field of Mathematics.

Renowned research scholars and researchers across the country including Dr. Sarwar Jahan from Karachi University, Dr. Mujahid Abbas from GC University Lahore, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa from Islamia

University Bahawalpur, Dr. Khalid Saifullah from BZU Multan, Dr.Irfan Ali from Model College Islamabad and other put the event in limelight by sharing ideas of recent tendencies in research.

Dean faculty of science and technology Dr. Nazra Sultana said the role of mathematics in the society was not only growing, but also increasingly done by machines.

This will have an impact on both future job requirements and on the mathematics one would need to understand one’s world, she added. – APP

