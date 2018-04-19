English, Sindhi to replace Urdu in Sindh University signboards

April 19, 2018
Sonia Shehzad

JAMSHORO: The language of all the Urdu signboards and building names of University of Sindh and all its campuses will be changed to English and Sindhi, said a notification issued Thursday.

“It is notified for general information of all that the signboards and building titles in the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and its all campuses shall be in bilingual format (English+Sindhi),” the notification read. “All concerned heads are requested to take necessary action in this pursuit.”

Vice-Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat had told SAMAA that the majority of people understand Sindhi, which is why the university decided to title the building names into Sindhi as well as Urdu. On the other hand, the notification mentions Sindhi alone.

Abdul Qayyum Memon, the registrar of the university, said that the paperwork of the educational institution is carried out in English and Sindhi as students find it difficult to understand Urdu.


