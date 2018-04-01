CPEC fruits: Chinese to be taught at Peshawar schools

Chinese will be taught at schools in Peshawar
The district government of Peshawar has decided that the new term will introduce the Chinese language. “Without the knowledge of Chinese, it will be difficult to progress in the future,” said the nazim, Arbab Asim. He said learning the language will open new avenues for students.
A teacher said students should learn the Chinese language just like they learn English. Students are also eager to learn the new language.
Story first published: 1st April 2018