Convent of Jesus and Mary School to open new campus in Karachi

April 25, 2018
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performed groundbreaking of new ‘Convent of Jesus and Mary School’ at Clifton Polo Ground.

“I’m proud of performing ground-breaking of this school’s new campus where my leader Benazir Bhutto had received education,” said Murad Ali Shah while addressing the occasion.

“This school has earned and shined its name in the country,” he said.

The CM appreciated the efforts of Principal Sister Mary Langan, head mistress Sister Berchmans Conway and their team for maintaining education standards in the academy.

Background

The Sisters of Jesus and Mary first went from Lyon (France) to the India in 1842. But the Pakistani section of the Congregation only came into existence in 1955.

In 1856 the Congregation opened a school in Sialkot, and later in Lahore and Murree. Today, there are eight convents in Pakistan.

Since its conception the principal work of the Congregation is carried on by means of education for children from all social milieux.

Each convent also strives for academic excellence in addition to forming the pupils to respect and cherish their own culture.

There is a long history of developing in our pupils an awareness of the needs of those less fortunate than themselves, which materializes into programmes for social uplift and human development.

Uncountable past pupils continue this history as they work for the betterment of others through NGO’s.

The latest venture in the development of CJM Pakistan was to open a centre at the Lahore Convent in 1999 for children with special needs, named Thevenet Centre after our Foundress; Saint Claudine Thevenet.


