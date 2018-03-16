Third KU complaint of harassment emerges

March 16, 2018
Sonia Shehzad
A third complaint of sexual harassment, this time from a teacher, has emerged at the University of Karachi

On Wednesday, a student accused her professor of propositioning her. Protests have erupted.

"One person has been defaming the entire department and for many years," said a teacher on Samaa's Awaz program on Friday. "My old batch girls have been harassed. One of my students was harassed."

Boys in the class have said that they were repeatedly failed when they stood up against the KU professor.

The University of Karachi has maintained that due process must be followed.

"An inquiry committee has been formed and I can't comment until they submit their report," said KU VC Ajmal Khan while talking to SAMAA. He said they could not condemn anyone until the charges were proven. Then, they would act according to law.

"The inquiry committee takes time," he said. "We will decide what has to be done next once the allegations are proven."

"For a woman, the home, the classroom has to be safe," remarked long-time teacher Dr Huma Baqai. "It is a problem throughout our society."
