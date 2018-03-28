#SpeakUp: Sindh govt instals complaint boxes at KU

March 28, 2018
Sanjay Kumar
PHOTO: FILE

The provincial government installed complaint boxes at University of Karachi for students to inform the authorities of harassment incidents

The adviser to the CM on social welfare, Shamim Mumtaz, thanked SAMAA TV for giving a voice to students facing harassment on campus. “We have installed three boxes for complaints and suggestions,” she said.

She had earlier said the social welfare department of the Sindh government will closely examine the complaints.

Inquiry begun at the university when a student said a professor offered to pass her with flying colors if she agreed to marry him. Other students also spoke about similar incidents. The teacher has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.


