KU sexual harassment committee records student’s statement

University of Karachi’s sexual harassment committee has recorded the statement of the student who said a teacher harassed her

Nasreen Aslam, who is in charge of the committee, said the student’s statement had been taken on phone. “The teacher’s statement will be recorded in a few days,” she said.

Earlier, she had shamed the students for complaining against a professor. “Why do you level allegations against the teachers?” she said. “I know what actually happens or what not.” She said students try to befriend their teachers to get good marks.

The professor has been served notices. Two students and a teacher have so far complained about him. Other students also spoke about how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

The university has maintained that due process must be followed. “An inquiry committee has been formed and I can’t comment until they submit their report,” said KU VC Ajmal Khan while talking to SAMAA. He said they could not condemn anyone until the charges were proven. Then, they would act according to law.

“The inquiry committee takes time,” he said. “We will decide what has to be done next once the allegations are proven.”

“For a woman, the home, the classroom has to be safe,” remarked long-time teacher Dr Huma Baqai. “It is a problem throughout our society.”

Story first published: 16th March 2018