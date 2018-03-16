Sexual harassment: KU students protest against teacher

March 16, 2018
Sonia Shehzad
University of Karachi students said a professor harassed and blackmailed them. They began to protest Friday

“We want justice,” they shouted during the protest at Arts Lobby. They carried placards saying #SpeakUp.

A professor was served notices by the administration and sexual harassment committee as more students said he harassed and threatened them.

A student had said Wednesday that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. On Thursday, another student said he demanded that she meet him alone. Other students also spoke about how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

A friend of the first student said the professor failed him and three other students. “He failed us because he didn’t want us to be friends with her,” he said.

“He asked me to get his printer fixed,” said another student. “I got it checked at all the shops in the university but to no avail. The professor then told him that his two-year degree would be prolonged for four years if he doesn’t do as told.

Freshmen told Samaa TV the teacher threatened them, saying he would fail all of them if they gave any statement against him.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

The university administration has sent a letter to the professor, saying his case has been sent to the sexual harassment committee. The committee has summoned him while the vice-chancellor is also looking into the matter.
Published in Education, Pakistan

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

See Also

Third KU complaint of harassment emerges

March 16, 2018 3:45 pm

Don’t delete harassment messages, report to us, FIA tells students

March 16, 2018 3:34 pm

CM adviser to meet KU dean

March 16, 2018 10:22 am

KU VC orders inquiry into ‘harassment’ claims

March 16, 2018 12:17 am

KU teacher served notices as more students say he harassed, threatened them

March 15, 2018 6:10 pm

7,000 pairs of shoes laid outside White House to protest gun violence

March 14, 2018 8:12 pm

 

