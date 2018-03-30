PM urges students to strive hard, attain excellence in studies

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday urged the students to strive hard to attain excellence in all areas of studies to bring about economic and social development of the country and raised its stature internationally.

He was talking to the students from the Roots IVY International Schools here at the Prime Minister Office.

The interaction was part of the initiative to create awareness amongst the students about the working of the government and its highest offices and improve their understanding of the functioning of different State institutions.

The students who visited the PM Office all had distinguished academic background and were recipients of scholarships for higher education internationally.

The prime minister advised the students on their role as Ambassadors of Pakistan internationally and their responsibility towards pushing a fact-based narrative at international academic forums.

The students included an international Tennis champion, Scrabble Champion and MD of a recently recognized project focusing on water security ‘boond-e-shams.

Mr. Abbasi wished the students all the best in their future endeavors and shared his personal experience of studying in the United States.

MNA Shaza Khawaja who was also present on the occasion responded to questions that focused on participation and role of the youth in the parliament and nation building. – APP


Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

