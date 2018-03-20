KU teacher accused of harassment sent on leave

KARACHI: A Karachi University teacher who is facing allegations of harassment from a student was sent on leave by the varsity’s administration on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the university, the teacher wrote a letter on March 19, saying he was getting life threats. “Therefore, the lecturer he has been sent on leave till the report of the disciplinary committee,” it said.

Harassment Watch committees formed

In a meeting of chairpersons and directors of KU’s departments/institutes today, the university has decided to constitute a three member Harassment Watch Committee in every department/institute comprising of the chairperson/director and two senior most professors (male and female).

It was also decided to place a complaint box in Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat in which complaints regarding any form of harassment could be submitted.

The VC would himself monitor the complaints and if a staff member/faculty is found guilty, KU administration will take strict action.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ajmal said any person, group or organization would not be allowed to exert pressure on the committee.

Student slams inquiry committee

The student complained about the “irresponsible” attitude of an inquiry committee set up by the university to investigate her allegations. She wrote a letter to the university administration, expressing her “shock” over an interview of Dr Nasreen Aslam, who is in charge of the harassment inquiry committee, on Samaa TV.

Dr Aslam said students try to befriend their teachers to get good marks.

“She knows the reality yet she is not supporting me,” wrote the student. “Where do we go when those who are there to solve our complaints show such irresponsible conduct?”

Statement recorded with FIA

She appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency to record her statement.

The FIA questioned her about the teacher. She showed the authorities her WhatsApp messages with the teacher and submitted her mobile phone with them. The agency has started investigations.

The agency had appointed its technical deputy director from Cyber Crime Circle to investigate the KU sexual harassment case.

Earlier, the circle created a form for students to register their sexual harassment complaints and urged the students not to delete any messages that could serve as evidence to support their complaint.

Story first published: 20th March 2018