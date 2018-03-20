The student, who said her teacher at University of Karachi harassed her, complained about the “irresponsible” attitude of the inquiry committee. She also appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency to record her statement

She wrote a letter to the university administration, saying she was “shocked” after she saw the interview of Dr Nasreen Aslam, who is in charge of the harassment inquiry committee, on Samaa TV.

Dr Aslam had said students try to befriend their teachers to get good marks.

“She knows the reality yet she is not supporting me,” wrote the student. “Where do we go when those who are there to solve our complaints show such irresponsible conduct?”

Statement recorded with FIA

The FIA questioned her about the teacher. She showed the authorities her WhatsApp messages with the teacher and submitted her mobile phone with them. The agency has started investigations.

The agency had appointed its technical deputy director from Cyber Crime Circle to investigate the KU sexual harassment case.

Earlier, the circle created a form for students to register their sexual harassment complaints and urged the students not to delete any messages that could serve as evidence to support their complaint.

Case history

The student had said the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in exams.

The student has said that the professor sent her messages on WhatsApp in which he asked for her pictures. The student says there are WhatsApp voice messages, in which a man she identifies as the professor can be heard as saying that the person who marries him “will be very fortunate”.

The student said: “I maintained contact with him out of fear that he would fail me.”

In one month, three harassment complaints have been registered against teachers at KU.

On Sunday, Samaa TV ran a special transmission as part of its anti-harassment #SpeakUp campaign following harassment reports received from universities last week.

Story first published: 20th March 2018