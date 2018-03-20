ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has banned M.Phil and Ph.D program of 13 universities.
“The universities were offering programs online which were not according to standard,” the commission’s chairperson said.
According to Express Tribune, 13 universities whose M.Phil and Ph.D programs have been cancelled include:
- International Islamic University, Islamabad
- Virtual Campus of Comsats Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad
- University of Peshawar, Peshawar
- Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan
- Government College University, Faisalabad
- University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
- University of Faisalabad
- Islamaia University, Bahawalpur
- Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan
- Sukkur IBA University
- Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur
- University of Sindh, Jamshoro
- University of Balochistan, Quetta
“The online M.Phil and Ph.D program has been banned,” he added.
Published in Education
Story first published: 20th March 2018