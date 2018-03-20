HEC bans admission in MPhil, PhD program of 13 universities 

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has banned M.Phil and Ph.D program of 13 universities.

“The universities were offering programs online which were not according to standard,” the commission’s chairperson said.

According to Express Tribune, 13 universities whose M.Phil and Ph.D programs have been cancelled include:

  • International Islamic University, Islamabad
  • Virtual Campus of Comsats Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad
  • University of Peshawar, Peshawar
  • Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan
  • Government College University, Faisalabad
  • University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
  • University of Faisalabad
  • Islamaia University, Bahawalpur
  • Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan
  • Sukkur IBA University
  • Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur
  • University of Sindh, Jamshoro
  • University of Balochistan, Quetta

“The online M.Phil and Ph.D program has been banned,” he added.


Published in Education

Story first published: 20th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Govt defeated loadshedding by adding 10,000 megawatts to national grid: Ahsan

December 7, 2017 8:27 pm

CCI decides to constitute National Task Force to improve education standards

November 25, 2017 10:15 am

3000 Afghan students to study in Pakistan on HEC scholarships

October 2, 2017 4:52 pm

Watch: Jamshed Dasti to study law in Multan college

September 27, 2017 2:18 pm

Fake diplomas being sold with impunity in Islamabad at behest of influential persons

September 20, 2017 7:59 pm

Switch off TV early at night to save children from terrorism: HEC chairman

September 11, 2017 3:57 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 19 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 19 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.