ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has banned M.Phil and Ph.D program of 13 universities.

“The universities were offering programs online which were not according to standard,” the commission’s chairperson said.

According to Express Tribune, 13 universities whose M.Phil and Ph.D programs have been cancelled include:

International Islamic University, Islamabad

Virtual Campus of Comsats Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad

University of Peshawar, Peshawar

Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan

Government College University, Faisalabad

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad

University of Faisalabad

Islamaia University, Bahawalpur

Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan

Sukkur IBA University

Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur

University of Sindh, Jamshoro

University of Balochistan, Quetta

“The online M.Phil and Ph.D program has been banned,” he added.

Story first published: 20th March 2018