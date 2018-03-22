University of Karachi removed Dr Nasreen Aslam from the post of the anti-harassment committee head

The head of the international relations department, Dr Shaista, has assumed charge in her place.

Also read: KU’s Anti-Harassment head shames students for speaking up

The student, who said her teacher at KU harassed her, had complained about the “irresponsible” attitude of the inquiry committee. She wrote a letter to the university administration, saying she was “shocked” after she saw the interview of Dr Nasreen Aslam on Samaa TV.

KU student complains about “irresponsible” inquiry committee, appears before FIA

“Why do you level allegations against the teachers?” Dr Aslam had said. “I know what actually happens or what not.” She told Samaa TV that students try to befriend their teachers to get good marks.

“She knows the reality yet she is not supporting me,” wrote the student in her letter. “Where do we go when those who are there to solve our complaints show such irresponsible conduct?”

Student records statement

The student recorded her statement with Dr Jamil Kazmi, a member of the anti-harassment committee.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018