#SpeakUp: KU removes Dr Nasreen Aslam as head of anti-harassment committee

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

University of Karachi removed Dr Nasreen Aslam from the post of the anti-harassment committee head

The head of the international relations department, Dr Shaista, has assumed charge in her place.

Also read: KU’s Anti-Harassment head shames students for speaking up

The student, who said her teacher at KU harassed her, had complained about the “irresponsible” attitude of the inquiry committee. She wrote a letter to the university administration, saying she was “shocked” after she saw the interview of Dr Nasreen Aslam on Samaa TV.

KU student complains about “irresponsible” inquiry committee, appears before FIA

“Why do you level allegations against the teachers?” Dr Aslam had said. “I know what actually happens or what not.” She told Samaa TV that students try to befriend their teachers to get good marks.

“She knows the reality yet she is not supporting me,” wrote the student in her letter. “Where do we go when those who are there to solve our complaints show such irresponsible conduct?”

Student records statement

The student recorded her statement with Dr Jamil Kazmi, a member of the anti-harassment committee.


Published in Education, Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Lawmaker accuses MQM leaders of harassment, favoritism

March 21, 2018 9:55 pm

KU teacher accused of harassment sent on leave

March 20, 2018 7:09 pm

KU student complains about “irresponsible” inquiry committee, appears before FIA

March 20, 2018 11:49 am

You responded to #SpeakUp: ‘This has been happening on campus for a long time’

March 20, 2018 11:42 am

KU teacher accused of harassment records statement

March 19, 2018 6:18 pm

#SpeakUp: Nusrat Seher Abbasi submits resolution in assembly

March 19, 2018 3:31 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.