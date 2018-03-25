25 harassment complaints from last year remain unattended in Peshawar: NGO

The NGO works for women’s rights in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.When the inquiry committee was asked about the complaints, their focal person, Prof Abdul Rauf, said that they have received only one complaint so far. “Female students should contact us and we will protect their identities,” he said.According to the NGO, it has been seven years that the bill against harassment was passed but no one was appointed to take charge of the harassment committees.

Story first published: 21st March 2018