“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”. Syeda Anfas Ali, the founder of the Footpath School Karachi, took this saying as her life’s mission statement and vowed to transform lives of underprivileged children.

She says 2014 APS attack in Peshawar prompted her to take the decision to teach street children with the motive 'Fight Against Terrorism With Education Not Weapons'.

