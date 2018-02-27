CPEC to produce 40,000 jobs of Chinese Language interpreters

February 27, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Education, Pakistan
LAHORE: Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said CPEC project will produce about 40,000 jobs of Chinese Language interpreters.

Addressing a meeting in Lahore on Tuesday, he said TEVTA is preparing youth to avail the job opportunities by teaching them Chinese language.

He said TEVTA has extended it to more districts including Southern Punjab.

The Chairman said professional Chinese teachers have been hired who are teaching students as well as training new teachers. – APP


Story first published: 27th February 2018

 

