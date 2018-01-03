

HYDERABAD: The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh informed on Wednesday that the management has rescheduled the papers of Bachelor and Masterâ€™s Regular/External Annual Examination 2018 which could not be conducted due to disturbance and boycott on December 28, 2017.

The Controller of Examinations has informed all concerned candidates of B.A., B.Sc., B.Com, B.Sc. Home Economics (Pass) Part-I and M.A. (Previous) Regular/ External annual examinations 2017 who could not appear in their papers due to disturbance/boycott on December 28, 2017 that their said paper will now be held on January 25, 2018.

He clarified that no paper has been or will be re-scheduled for the centers/ colleges where said papers had successfully taken place. â€“app

Story first published: 3rd January 2018