SU announces date for cancelled Bachelors, Masters papers

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Education
Be the first to comment!


HYDERABAD: The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh informed on Wednesday that the management has rescheduled the papers of Bachelor and Masterâ€™s Regular/External Annual Examination 2018 which could not be conducted due to disturbance and boycott on December 28, 2017.

The Controller of Examinations has informed all concerned candidates of B.A., B.Sc., B.Com, B.Sc. Home Economics (Pass) Part-I and M.A. (Previous) Regular/ External annual examinations 2017 who could not appear in their papers due to disturbance/boycott on December 28, 2017 that their said paper will now be held on January 25, 2018.

He clarified that no paper has been or will be re-scheduled for the centers/ colleges where said papers had successfully taken place. â€“app


Email This Post

Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Allama Iqbal Open University website updates admission statusÂ 

January 3, 2018 10:31 pm

SU announces admissions in LLB program

January 3, 2018 10:25 pm

CM forms committee for reforms in education system

January 1, 2018 7:41 pm

Education is key to progress: PM

January 1, 2018 6:02 pm

FUUAST to hold pre-admission test on Sunday

December 28, 2017 8:30 pm

PM Abbasi says Pakistan is on path of prosperity

December 27, 2017 4:33 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 03 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 03 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.