HYDERABAD: The Registrar University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday announced the schedule for admission to 5-year LLB programme 2018.

As per announcement, the admission process has been initiated while last date for submission of admission forms has been fixed as February 4, 2018.

The Registrar has also informed that all rules and regulations for admissions laid down by Pakistan Bar Council would be applicable to the said admissions. –app

Story first published: 3rd January 2018