Karachi University announces code of conduct for its students

KARACHI:The Student Advisor of Karachi University, Dr. Syed Asim Ali, on Wednesday notified the code of conduct for students of the varsity.

According to the notification there should be no activity against the ideology of Islam and Pakistan, or national security and integrity and no interference in varsity’s administrative activities.

Anti-social activities in the varsity and use of threats and violence are highly prohibited. Social media activities of the students must be in accordance with ethical norms must not provoke regional and sectarian divide and refrain from abusing.

Students must keep a strict check on such external individuals who come to varsity and get involved in non-academic activities.

Smoking and use and sale of Ghutka, Pan, Chhalia is also strictly prohibited and will be dealt according to law if anyone is found involved.

There would be no unauthorized use of varsity’s property allowed including transport.

Students must respect the teachers and the non-teaching staff and cooperate with security staff for ensuring discipline.

Wall chalking and posters pasting will also be prohibited said the notification.

Carrying and use of arms or ammunition or explosive material will strictly be prohibited as well.

All the students have to follow the university rules and regulations including maintaining at least 75 percentage attendances in classes, said the notification.

Any sort of program in the varsity will need a five day prior written permission from the relevant chairman and department. All co-curricular activities must be taken place with the guidance of the departmental student advisors.

Students were also directed not to enter the residential area of the campus.

Students found in violation of university code of conduct will be dealt in accordance with the university code of conduct and law, the notification further pointed out. – APP

Story first published: 17th January 2018