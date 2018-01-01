Education is key to progress: PM

January 1, 2018
By:Khan Zahid
Published in Education, Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday terming education the key to progress said the pursuit of knowledge must continue regardless of age.

He expressed these views in a meeting with students of Rashidabad City of Education and Healthcare, here at Prime Ministerâ€™s Office. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was also present.

The Rashidabad City of Education and Healthcare, located near Tando Allahyar in Sindh, is a multi-dimensional welfare project set up by retired officers of the Air Force. It includes several schools, hospitals, housing and recreational facilities for children with special needs as well as those hailing from less-privileged segments of society.

The meeting was part of initiative to invite students from various parts of the country, provide them with opportunity to visit the highest offices and interact with prime minister. The students were also briefed about working of the government.

The children were delighted to interact with the prime minister and asked questions on various subjects.

The prime minister was briefed about the Rashidabad project and its future expansion plans.

He appreciated the efforts of the retired officers of Air Force who had visualized such a welfare project aimed at serving the humanity especially the under-privileged sections of society.

He also acknowledged the contribution of philanthropists for smooth continuation of the mission.

In response to a question by a student, the prime minister said the governmentâ€™s highlighted the role towards promotion of education and educational institutes especially those catering to special children.

He observed that even after the devolution of the subjects of education and health to the respective provincial governments, the federal government would continue to provide every possible support in these vital sectors. – APP


Story first published: 1st January 2018

 

