CM forms committee for reforms in education system

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reiterating his commitment to overhauling exiting education system in public sector has constituted a committee to review the Sindh School Education Standards and Curriculum (SSES&C) Bill and make recommendations for necessary amendments.

He stated this while holding a meeting at the Chief Minister House, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers including Jam Mehtab Dahar, Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal secretary Sohail Rajput, secretaries Fazal Pechuho and Aziz Uqaili, provincial secretaries Sohail Akbar Shah, Asif Hyder Shah and other officers concerned.

The chief minister said that he has taken a number steps to improve the education system but it seems that the entire system needs to be overhauled and reformed for producing better results. He added teachers are not properly trained, class rooms or schools lack proper facilities and might be there is lack of motivation.

He said that the cabinet has decided to regularize the services of NTS pass contract teachers but the number of teachers working in Sindh are around 150,000 even then education is not improving as per numerical strength of our teaching staff.

Murad Shah said that he has plan to establish a top class professional teachers training academy responsible for designing training programs for teachers. A parallel Curriculum Council would also be established to develop content of the text books according to ground requirements and parallel to the international level.

He suggested to link all promotions and facilities of teachers to their qualifications, trainings and expertise and their professionalism. The teachers who fail to qualify training programs would be taken out of teaching process. The teachers would be given three opportunities to quality each and every course. These in-service courses would be an on-going training process, he said.

Murad also assigned the task to the education department to establish a training academy on PPP/outsource mode with a well reputed organization within next four years. When the academy would start functioning the training programmes would be started.

The chief minister constituted a committee comprising Minister education, Minister law, secretary education, former secretaries education Fazal pechuho, Aziz Uqaili to review the contents of the bill and suggest further improvements to amend them within next seven days. On the basis of its recommendation, the leading educationist of different organizations would be involved to develop a 10-year educational reforms programme to overhaul education system in the province. – AGENCIES

Story first published: 1st January 2018