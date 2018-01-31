CJP takes notice of threats to NGO-run school for street children

It has been reported that the Sindh government has asked them to either hand over the school with children to the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) or shut it down.Allegedly, there were also threats to use police force if the NGO does not handover the school to Sindh Education Foundation.Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has called report from Chief Secretary Sindh within five days.Syeda Anfas Ali Zaidi, head of the NGO, has alleged that Sindh government has asked it to either hand over the school with children to the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) or shut it down.However, SEF Managing Director Naheed Durrani, dismissed Zaidiâ€™s allegation and said that the government just wanted to help the children from underprivileged background. - Samaa

