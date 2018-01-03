

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has placed studentsâ€™ admissions status (Autumn 2017) at its official website.

The books and other allied material are being mailed to the enrolled students accordingly, said Director Admissions, here Wednesday. Applicants can check and get confirmation of their admission, visiting at its website.

For incomplete forms, registered letters and SMS are also being sent to applicants to remove the objection, contacting department immediately.

The students will receive the books by second week of this month, otherwise they may contact admission directorate by sending email at adms@aiou.edu.pk or call helpline 051-111-112-468.

Meanwhile, the AIOU will start its new academic session (admissions-Spring 2018) from first week of next month.

The admission will be open from Matric to PhD level. According to Directorate of Admissions, a number of new programs would be introduced from the new semester as well.

Besides this, short-courses of professional nature will also be launched in line with the new initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

The University is expanding its scope of academic programs according to the market’s needs and interests of general public. –app

Story first published: 3rd January 2018