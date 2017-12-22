Urdu language included in curriculum of Ukrainian university

December 22, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Ukrainian Ambassador in Pakistan Volodymyr Lakomov on Friday said that the state language of Pakistan, Urdu has been included in curriculum of top rating Ukrainian university.

In a press statement, the ambassador said that the decision in this regard was taken by the Board of the Kyiv National Linguistic University (KNLU) for promotion of Urdu language.

He said embassy was paying much attention to joint projects in language education and spreading Ukrainian language in Pakistan and Urdu language in Ukraine.
He termed using foreign languages as important role on having better understanding on trend, culture and others aspects of different societies.

He said that languages are vital tool like a bridge for long-standing friendship.

He said that the Rector of the KNLU Roman Vasko has played an active role in inclusion of Urdu language in university curriculum.

He expressed gratitude to the Muslim Institute for the opportunity given to Yevgen Reutov, Senior teacher of the Faculty of Oriental Studies to represent Ukraine in a three days international conference which was organized by the Muslim Institute and dedicated to the 140-th anniversary of great Pakistani poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

It is also worth mentioning that the trip of well-known Ukrainian scholar and Urdu expert to Islamabad not only demonstrated the interest in the history of creation and modern culture of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Ukraine, but also provided new opportunities for further cooperation between two countries in the educational and research areas.

During his stay in Pakistan, Reutov held meetings with presidents of the National University of Modern Languages and Urdu University where they discussed bilateral projects in popularization of Ukrainian language in Pakistan and Urdu language in Ukraine, including them in academic curricula. App


Story first published: 22nd December 2017

 

