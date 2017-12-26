SC bars admissions in private medical colleges across Pakistan

The unregistered medical colleges have been warned of serious consequences if they fail to comply with the apex court orders.The orders were issued by a two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, while hearing a suo moto case regarding excessive fees charged by medical colleges.Justice Nisar expressed concern over medical colleges and hospitals receiving exorbitant fees from patients and students."I was criticised when I visited Mayo Hospital, but I will go personally whenever the issue is about my children's health.""It seems some medical colleges are also being run from small houses and garages," he remarked.Ordering that the fee structures of medical colleges and bank account details of their owners be presented to the court, Justice Nisar also warned private colleges against backdating admissions of students to bypass the order issued.Adjourning the hearing until Wednesday, the court said that the hearing of the case will be held even on Saturdays and Sundays. â€“ Samaa

