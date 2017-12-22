LUMHS announces admissions on self-finance scheme

HYDERABAD: The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on Friday announced the facility of admissions in MBBS.BDS under Self Finance Scheme.

According to university spokesman, the candidates who appeared in the Entry Test conducted by NTS on October 22, 2017 for admission in the course of MBBS/BDS at LUMHS can apply for the Category of “Self Finance Scheme” up to January 2, 2018 at Directorate of Admissions LUMHS Jamshoro.

Located in Jamshoro city of Sindh, LUMHS started as a Medical School in 1881.

It was established to provide excellence in professional health education and research, and to educate and train undergraduate and graduate students of medical and health sciences in Pakistan in accordance with international standards.

For contact:

Postal Address: Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Administration Block Deh Soun Valhar City: Jamshoro District: Jamshoro Province: Sindh

Postal Code: 76090. Phone: +92 22 9213305, +92 22 9213307. Fax: +92 22 9213306. Email: registrar@lumhs.edu.pk

Story first published: 22nd December 2017